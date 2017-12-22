Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Art Book is Gorgeous

Square Enix has recently revealed a new art book, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Art of the Revolution – Western Memories, and the book is now available for pre-order up exclusively on the Square Enix store. Costing $39.99 plus shipping, the book will contain over 800 pieces of artwork from Stormblood, up to patch 4.1. Those that purchase Art of the Revolution will also get a code for an exclusive in-game minion.

You can pre-order the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Square Enix store art book right from the . If you’re a bit behind on the Final Fantasy XIV art books, you can also grab Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Art of Eorzea – Another Dawn for the main game, or both Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward The Art of Ishgard – Stone and Steel and Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward The Art of Ishgard – The Scars of War for the Heavensward expansion.

Have you gotten around to playing Stormblood yet? Our review should help you in prioritizing the expansion:

After Heavensward, it’s the second major expansion pack for FFXIV, and it’s packed to the rafters with new content. From high-level raids to the long-requested level cap increase — jobs and classes will now max out at 70, rather than 60 — expanded inventory (!) to swimming, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood tees up an exciting new chapter in the story of Eorzea, with much of the actual narrative revolving around the liberation of Ala Mhigo. The Garlean Empire is, once again, up to no good, and upon joining the resistance, your journey will take you to the Far Eastern land of Doma.

