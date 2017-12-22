Learn the Specifics of the Hokuto ga Gotoku Battle System

Along with the special edition PlayStation 4s, Sega has released more information on Hokuto ga Gotoku’s battle system. Hokuto ga Gotoku uses the battle system from the Yakuza series, with some tweaks to fit the anime’s universe a bit better. Hokuto ga Gotoku releases March 8 in Japan on PlayStation 4.

The new battle system information has been graciously translated by Gematsu. Here is a snippet:

The exhilarating action of the Yakuza series—defeating enemies with a variety of techniques unleashed through simple controls—returns in Hokuto ga Gotoku. But with the addition of Kenshiro as the protagonist, battles feel completely new, from battle taste to enemy reactions. Speaking of Hokuto Shinken, “Pressure Point Action” is the key to victory in Hokuto ga Gotoku. Some enemies can be defeated easily with Kenshiro’s combos, but you can get through battles more efficiently by utilizing pressure points and, more particularly, Hokuto Shinken ougi (secret techniques). The overwhelmingly popular Hokuto Hyakuretsuken technique, ougi used against powerful enemies in the manga, and ougi that counter against enemy attacks are being prepared for the game, allowing players to completely immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a Hokuto Shinken successor. In addition to that, you can also use ougi created just for Hokuto ga Gotoku. Enjoy the actions of an all-new Kenshiro!

Hokuto ga Gotoku releases March 8 on PlayStation 4 in Japan. The title has not been announced for Western audiences yet.

[Source: Gematsu]