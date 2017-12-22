Interview with My Hero Game Project’s Producer Reveals More About Upcoming Title

Bandai Namco has released a new video interview for the My Hero Game Project, otherwise known as My Hero Academia: One’s Justice. The interview is with Producer Aoba Miyazaki, and she talks about the challenges of bringing a game to multiple platforms and more. One’s Justice will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2018.

Here is the My Hero Game Project interview. Make sure to turn on closed captioning for subtitles:

Miyazaki states that they’ve decided to add the Xbox One and PC versions of One’s Justice for an overseas release because they want to get the My Hero Academia game to as many fans’ hands as possible, despite the programming challenges it creates.

Miyazaki also talks about the characters revealed in the game’s first trailer, Izuku and Shigaraki. As a fan of the anime might expect, Izuku is a close range melee fighter. However, Miyazaki says to keep an eye out for more about Shigaraki, as more about his fighting style will be revealed in the future.

If you’re interested in One’s Justice, here’s a short blurb on the Japanese version of the game:

Fight, for every justice—. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where “Quirks” collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called “Quirks,” and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.

The My Hero Game Project will release in 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: YouTube]