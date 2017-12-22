Second Project Re Fantasy Concept Video Released

Studio Zero has released a second concept for their new IP, Project Re Fantasy. The first concept for the project was a year ago, so we’ve been overdue for a video update! Director Katsura Hashino also has a message for fans and those looking forward to Re Fantasy.

Here is the second concept Project Re Fantasy trailer:

Thanks to Gematsu, here is part of Hashino’s statement, translated:

Now then, looking back, it’s been a year since we announced our “fantasy RPG.” We’re very much in the middle of development, so we’re not at the point where we can discuss specifics, but I’m not sure we can get away with leaving the message as, “Atlus is developing a fantasy RPG. That’s it,” and hope you keep listening for more info next year. So, apologies for just bringing up the concept again, but we added “Concept Video #2” to give you some hints about the game. It’s only a concept movie that offers a slice of a world under construction, but we created it in hopes that you’ll enjoy imagining what kind of world it will be. Normally when we make a trailer, the idea is to have you watch it once and convey everything we want to convey, but this time, we’re more focused on putting in hints about the essence of the setting and what the “fantasy” is than making it easy to understand in one viewing. The game we’re creating is still a high fantasy title set in a world completely unlike the real one, so I hope you’ll get the sense that something’s a little different. 2017 is almost over. Thank you so much for your warm support of our new experiments. All of us here hope you have an even more fun year in 2018.

Make sure to check the Gematsu article for the full statement, or even the Japanese Atlus page for the statement in its original language.

Project Re Fantasy does not have a set release date.

[Source: Gematsu, Atlus JP]