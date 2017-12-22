Special Hokuto ga Gotoku PS4 Models Announced

Sony Japan and Sega have announced that they’re releasing special PlayStation 4s for Hokuto ga Gotoku, which will be releasing the same time as the PS4 game on March 8 in Japan. There will be both a 500GB model at 33,480 yen (~$295), while the 1TB version is 38,480 yen (~$339). Remember that PlayStation 4s are region-free, so if you’re really wanting this special edition but worried it may not come overseas, you can always import it.

You can pre-order the Hokuto ga Gotoku PS4s from the Sony Store, and thanks to Gematsu for finding the special edition PS4s. The Hokuto ga Gotoku PlayStation 4s come with an exclusive theme, as well.

Want the Hokuto ga Gotoku game, and not interested in dropping a bunch of money in a special PlayStation 4? Here’s more about the game itself:

In Hokuto ga Gotoku, Raoh will be voiced by Masami Iwasaki, who is known in the Yakuza series as Ryuji Goda’s voice actor. In the original Fist of the North Star series, Rihaku was known as the leader of Nanto Five Chariot Stars, a group of five officers who swore their allegiance to Nanto’s last general. In Hokuto ga Gotoku however, he is introduced as one of the rare doctors who work in Eden’s clinic. Despite working as a doctor, Rihaku knows a lot of things about martial arts, and also situations outside Eden, which leads some to think he might not be an ordinary doctor. Rihaku will be voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji, who has been voicing Detective Makoto Date in Yakuza series.

Hokuto ga Gotoku will release in Japan on March 8.

[Source: Gematsu, Sony Store]