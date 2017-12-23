We recently wrote at length about Destiny 2‘s Eververse and The Dawning’s rewards cap issue, which resulted is fan backlash. While we don’t expect Bungie to remove the storefront like many are demanding, the good news is that the studio has been watching the discussion closely, and plans to address players’ concerns after the holidays.

In a thread on Twitter, Game Director Christopher Barrett wrote:

Happy Holidays, Guardians. I hope you are enjoying The Dawning or at least a bit of chaos in Mayhem. There are a few things I want to mention before the year ends.

For the upcoming Iron Banner and Faction Rally events, in addition to brand new seasonal armor Ornaments, we’re adding new themed Sparrows, Ghosts, Ships, and Shaders to the reward pools. Also, early next year, we’re refactoring Raid itemization across the game. The most difficult activities should be the most rewarding.

And finally, I know we say it a lot, but we hear your feedback on Eververse. We both want our players to feel respected, and to deliver great content regularly to our community. Expect lots of discussion with the dev team and an update on our path forward after the new year.

One more for good measure. We have short term and long term solutions for Vault space in the works, since I know that is another hot topic.