GTA Online Update Adds New Car, Snowfall, and Free Gifts

In addition to the recently announced holiday sales, Rockstar has added a couple more goodies to Grand Theft Auto Online in time for Christmas.

The Benefactor Streiter is now available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The 4×4 all-purpose Sports class vehicle, according to the studio, “sends a clear message – that despite what your lawyer says, you don’t always have to settle.”

If you’re looking to grab a couple of freebies or don’t have the cash to purchase the Benefactor Streiter then don’t fret as you’re still entitled to a free car (even if you’ve been a little naughty this year). The Albany Hermes Muscle Car is up for grabs alongside free liveries for the Thruster, a celebratory Christmas Eve present, and much more.

Last but not least, snowfall has returned to Southern San Andreas and the weather channels predict that it’ll be around for a few days. You can engage in a snowball fight using your controller’s D-pad but make sure you don’t forget the Snapmatic Contest tradition! From now through January 1, upload your photos to enter the #FESTIVESURPRISE2017 contest.

For more on GTA Online holiday festivities, make sure to check out Rockstar’s website.

