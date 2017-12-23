PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

GTA Online Update Adds New Car, Snowfall, and Free Gifts

December 23, 2017Written by Zarmena Khan

gta online holiday update

In addition to the recently announced holiday sales, Rockstar has added a couple more goodies to Grand Theft Auto Online in time for Christmas.

The Benefactor Streiter is now available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The 4×4 all-purpose Sports class vehicle, according to the studio, “sends a clear message – that despite what your lawyer says, you don’t always have to settle.”

If you’re looking to grab a couple of freebies or don’t have the cash to purchase the Benefactor Streiter then don’t fret as you’re still entitled to a free car (even if you’ve been a little naughty this year). The Albany Hermes Muscle Car is up for grabs alongside free liveries for the Thruster, a celebratory Christmas Eve present, and much more.

Last but not least, snowfall has returned to Southern San Andreas and the weather channels predict that it’ll be around for a few days. You can engage in a snowball fight using your controller’s D-pad but make sure you don’t forget the Snapmatic Contest tradition! From now through January 1, upload your photos to enter the #FESTIVESURPRISE2017 contest.

For more on GTA Online holiday festivities, make sure to check out Rockstar’s website.

