Horizon Zero Dawn Devs Join Mafia Studio, Hangar 13, for an Open World Project

Two Horizon Zero Dawn developers have left Guerrilla Games for Mafia III studio, Hangar 13, to work on an open world project. Over on Twitter, David Ford announced that he’ll be working as a Design Director for Hangar 13. He’ll be joining Mark Norris, who had left Guerrilla earlier.

Well now that I’m all settled in it’s announcement time: As of today I’m no longer at Guerrilla Games and am now working at Hangar 13 as a Design Director. I loved my time in Amsterdam but I’m excited for the new chapter ahead. — David Ford (@Nodyin) December 19, 2017

As for what Hangar 13 is working on next, job vacancies shared by Norris suggest that the studio is working on an open world game. The description for a Senior Combat Designer reads:

In this role, you get to do the one thing most creatives in gaming desire most…the opportunity to concept, innovate, and implement some of the world’s most unique enemies for an amazing open world game. Job Responsibilities Will Include: Design, implement, tune, and balance every element of the enemies for a AAA open world game

Mafia III, Hangar 13’s debut title, was met with a lukewarm reception (although we really enjoyed it). At the moment, we don’t know if the developer is working on another game in the series or a brand new IP.

We’ll keep our readers posted.