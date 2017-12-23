Rumor: Possible January 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games for PS4 Revealed

A new batch of free PlayStation Plus games will be added on January 2, 2018. Thanks to a Facebook advertisement, we now know a few of the key titles for the PlayStation 4. According to the ad, Batman: The Telltale Series, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and PlayLink title That’s You! will all be part of the January offering. Is it true? Who knows at this point, but games have been leaked beforehand due to advertisements going early before. It certainly wouldn’t be surprising.

Check out the rumored January 2018 PlayStation Plus free games below:

Here are the free PlayStation Plus games that will leave and reportedly enter the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection starting in January for North America and Europe:

That’s You! is also currently free in Europe.

What do you think of the rumored January PlayStation Plusfree games? Which game will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

[Source: Google Plus]