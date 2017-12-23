The Division Dev on Possibility of Sequel: There’s “Lots of Space for Continuation”

While there’s been no official announcement of a sequel to Ubisoft’s The Divison, Massive Entertainment’s David Polfeldt has told IGN that there’s “lots of space for continuation” beyond merely keeping the current game online. However, he isn’t able to say much at this point in time.

“I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it,” said Polfeldt. “There are a lot of things that we didn’t do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand.”

He also revealed that the player base has been unexpectedly increasing with each new patch.

“A long time ago, we assumed that we would have a much smaller player base by now, because we thought it would develop like many RPGs develop over time,” Polfeldt continued. “But what has happened is that in fact with each patch since 1.4, the player base has been increasing again.”

Talking about the future, Polfeldt says that Massive Entertainment’s priority is to make The Division “awesome,” which is a process that didn’t simply end with the game’s launch. “If it ever ends, who knows when, right?”

You can read more about The Divison‘s latest patch in our recent coverage.

[Source: IGN]