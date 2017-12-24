ESRB Description Reveals New God of War PS4 Gameplay Details

The God of War ESRB rating has gone live. The rating itself isn’t all that interesting (it’s rated Mature like the rest of the series), but the description that accompanies it sure is. It reveals several new details about the upcoming action game including several enemy types (dragons!). Plus, it’s now confirmed that some f-bombs will be dropped. For those that are worried that God of War was changing too much, this description should ease them since it still seems to very much be God of War at its core.

Check out the God of War ESRB description below:

“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of half-human, half-god-like Kratos as he battles supernatural forces with his son. From an over-the-shoulder perspective, players travel through the Norse wilderness and use axes, double-chained blades, and swords to battle various enemies (e.g., rival gods/demigods, monsters, dragons, skeleton warriors). Combat is frequent and often bloody, with characters punching and kicking each other repeatedly, using bladed weapons to slash/stab/impale enemies. Larger enemies and bosses are dispatched in more intense sequences of violence: Kratos slashing and stabbing a dragon’s tongue; a character using an axe to hook and tear off an ogre’s jaw. During one sequence, players decapitate (off-screen) an imprisoned character and carry the severed head around; headless corpses also appear in other screens. The words “f**k” and “a*shole” appear in the dialogue.”

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games.

God of War is slated to launch sometime in 2018.

