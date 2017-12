I Got Some Ugly Gamer T-Shirts for Christmas

During Christmas, it’s a custom to give gifts to loved ones. That’s great and a joyous thing. Sometimes people who you don’t really know feel obligated to give you gifts because you’re family. In that case it can become awkward. What do you give someone when you barely know what they like?

Well, in my case, the answer is gamer t-shirts. I understand the line of thinking. They know that I write about video games professionally, and that I love video games. That’s kind of sweet in a way, but it’s also like giving a firefighter a t-shirt with a wildfire¬†emblazoned upon it.

Let’s take a look at the first gift I unwrapped:

It’s a game controller, but the cord (what even has a cord anymore?) makes a heart shape. It represents my love for games. Gross. If I’m walking around town, the last thing I want random people to know is that I love to play video games. I’m not ashamed of my interests, but I’m not interested in broadcasting them. I’m also not 12, I’m 25.

The second gift, while also bad, was at least better:

I don’t know why I’d pay money to basically advertise a brand’s logo, but at least the PlayStation logo looks alright. I wouldn’t wear this out, but that’s a decent shirt to wear at home at least. One that I don’t have to worry about getting torn, so I could do some housework in it.

But nothing, absolutely nothing could compare me for the third and final t-shirt:

Why.

Who does this to family?

You¬†don’t do this to your kin.

Love yourself.

Love others.

Goodbye.

I wish all of our readers a happy holidays. Here’s to hoping you didn’t get awful gaming related t-shirts like I did. Nobody deserves that evil.