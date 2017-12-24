Persona 5 the Animation Gets New Trailer, Start Date

While we knew that Persona 5 the Animation was in the works for a 2018 release, we now know when it will premiere. A-1 Pictures is the studio that is handling the anime adaptation, and they announced that the first episode will premiere in April 2018. The show is the follow-up to a 30-minute, one episode adaptation called Persona 5 the Animation -The Daybreakers-, which was released alongside the game last year in Japan.

Check out the debut Persona 5 the Animation trailer below:

Seeing how previous Persona anime adaptations were well done expectations will be high for Persona 5 the Animation. It also has a strong base to build off of. Here’s what we said about Persona 5 when it released earlier this year in North America via our official review:

One of the most captivating aspects of Persona 5 is the staggering amount of style it displays. Everything from the menu presentation to the scene transitions are covered with personality. It may not be a technical showcase like Horizon Zero Dawn, but there’s zero doubt in my mind that this’ll age considerably better than its contemporaries. Throw in an incredible jazz soundtrack (that really adds to the heist scenes), and Atlus has easily created one of the most stylish games ever made. Persona 5 is proof that few titles can compare to a truly great role-playing game. Over its 60 hour playtime I got to forge meaningful friendships with an eccentric cast of characters, discover the secrets of Tokyo, and even managed to find some nice restaurants to dine at. The time investment might seem like a lot, but rarely is time wasted when spent with friends. It doesn’t reinvent the genre, as it largely builds upon Persona 4‘s stellar base, but it adds a level of polish that is simply lacking from its contemporaries.

Persona 5 the Animation is set to release in 2018.