Persona 5: Dancing Star Night & Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Out in May
Atlus announced today that both Persona 5: Dancing Star Night and Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan. That wasn’t all that they had to show for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Vita rhythm games, though. They also released two new gameplay trailers for the titles.
Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night gameplay trailer below:
Additionally, here’s the latest Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night gameplay trailer:
For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:
The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon!
Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu):
- Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.
- There will be completely new songs.
- There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.
- The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.
- The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.
- They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.
- All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.
Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.