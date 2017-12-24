Persona 5: Dancing Star Night & Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Out in May

Atlus announced today that both Persona 5: Dancing Star Night and Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan. That wasn’t all that they had to show for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Vita rhythm games, though. They also released two new gameplay trailers for the titles.

Check out the new Persona 5: Dancing Star Night gameplay trailer below:

Additionally, here’s the latest Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night gameplay trailer:

For more on the upcoming rhythm titles, learn why they won’t have a traditional story mode like Persona 4: Dancing All Night did:

The latest issue of Famitsu has more information on the two newly announced Persona spin-off titles, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. There’s a lot of new information to digest here, but one of the main takeaways is that there will not be a story mode for these titles, instead having another mystery mode that will replace it. Sounds like these Persona titles won’t be canon! Here’s more information from Famitsu (translated by Gematsu): Atlus is making the best of the experience it gained developing Persona 4: Dancing All Night in polishing the visuals, action, and every other element of the two new Dancing titles.

There will be completely new songs.

There will be a new mode that replaces story mode.

The PlayStation 4 version of each game will run at 60 frames per second.

The gameplay system will follow that of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, but with brush-ups, additions, and removals.

They want to introduce crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.

All of the members of the Atlus Sound Team are participating.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.