Best Game Soundtrack of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As far as soundtracks go, it was a phenomenal year in gaming. The year started off strong with games like NieR: Automata and Persona 5 impressing with their original music, and that momentum carried on throughout the year. It was extremely difficult to narrow down this list to just five amazing soundtracks.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Game Soundtrack of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Game Soundtrack of 2017 Winner

NieR: Automata

Not only are the songs found in NieR: Automata incredible and moving, but players are also treated to so many renditions of songs throughout. It’s such a versatile, and ever-changing soundtrack. Our review said, “Blanketing and elevating the game’s multitude of experiences is an amazing soundtrack that greatly surpasses the already praised music of the original. The array of vocal and instrumental tracks not only seamlessly transition and flow with each other, they are also almost perfectly timed and fitted to each of the game’s events, ultimately uplifting each moment and giving players a more immersive and deeper experience. Nier: Automata is an excellent example of how music is capable of not only uplifting but also strengthening experiences.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite soundtrack of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

Don’t miss the rest of the announced year-end award nominees and winners.