Best Shooter of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As with nearly every year, there were some heavy hitters when it comes to the best shooter of the year. Not only did Activision release new entries in two of their biggest series, but inventive titles like SUPERHOT also came to PlayStation 4. Oh, and we got to punch all of the Nazis we could possibly want in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Shooter of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Shooter of 2017 Winner

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

A lot of shooters played great in 2017, but Wolfenstein II‘s great campaign really helped it stand out from the crowd. It had its share of ridiculous and genuine moments, and managed to produce one highly memorable affair. Our review said, “I had high expectations going into Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but MachineGames managed to outdo them in every way imaginable. They’ve created one of the most ridiculous video games ever made, and one that is never afraid to be clear about its message of equality & justice. While it’s easy to focus on the over-the-top story beats and memorable scenes, The New Colossus is carried by an incredible amount of heart from start to finish.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite shooter of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

