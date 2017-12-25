Best Sports Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

Sports titles wound up being one of the easier top-five lists to decide upon, simply because of the annualized nature of the genre. Barring a huge disappointment, games like FIFA and MLB The Show will almost always be among the best of the genre. That said, this year had some really special titles, so it wasn’t easy to decide the winner.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Sports Games of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Sports Game of 2017 Winner

MLB The Show 17

The best baseball simulation just keeps getting better. While Sony San Diego’s MLB The Show series has always been top-notch, the latest installment added some great tweaks and widened its appeal with a new arcade mode. Our review said, “After years of consistent quality, it almost goes without saying that MLB The Show 17 is a great game. The simulation makes several significant evolutionary steps forward, while still not losing sight of the genre’s storied past. Both newcomers and veterans will find something to appreciate in this year’s outing, along with a little bit of nostalgic appeal sprinkled throughout for good measure. There has never been a better time to become a card-carrying member of The Show Nation.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite sports game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

