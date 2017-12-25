Now Loading: What Are Your Top 10 Games of 2017?

2017 was an amazing year for video games, and our year-end awards are kicking off this week! It’s an exciting time, and to help kick off the exciting time we had our staff members hand in their list of their favorite games of 2017. These weren’t limited to PlayStation titles (unlike our actual awards), so expect to see a few non-Sony games on the lists.

That’s why the question we posed in this week’s Now Loading was “What’s your top 10 games of the year?”

Check out the gallery below to find out what the staff thought of this week’s question:

Now that you’ve seen our answers, we’d love to see hear your thoughts on the matter at hand. Feel free to chime in below with your answer to this week’s question. We can’t wait to hear about what you think are the best games of 2017, and what titles really had an impact on you!

We’re always looking for suggestions for our next Now Loading. If you’ve got a good one then let us know via email (or leave a comment below), and we might feature it next week. If we do, we’ll make sure to include a special thank you to the sender!

Now Loading is a weekly recurring feature where the PlayStation LifeStyle staff discusses anything video game-related ranging from hot topics to more whimsical subjects. Past editions can be found here.

Essential Reading: