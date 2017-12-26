Best DLC/Expansion of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

This year had some awesome reasons to keep playing our favorite games. DLC and expansions keep great games alive, and this category is a celebration of some of the best additions to our favorite games. Guerilla took us to the Frozen Wilds in an expansion to the highly lauded Horizon Zero Dawn. Steep gave us more to do on snow covered mountains while channeling the Olympic spirit in the Road to the Olympics add-on. And Final Fantasy XIV continued it’s massively successful run with the enormous Stormblood expansion for the MMO.

Best Expansion of 2017 Winner

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Who thought that we’d get to double up on Horizon Zero Dawn in 2017? Not only did the main game release this year, but The Frozen Wilds was more of a great thing. It was tough to pick out of some great nominees, but discussions among the PSLS staff members proved that Aloy’s journey to the frozen wilds was an impressively expansive addition. Our review said, “The wonderful playground we last saw Aloy in is expanded by an impressively large, immaculately detailed, diverse landscape. Like the base game before it, this is a tough area that almost everyone will enjoy exploring. Yet for those who hate open-ended games, fast travel points and simple navigation can keep you on the beaten path, if desired. With more content in this fantastic expansion than other entire games, The Frozen Wilds is a must-buy, can’t-miss experience.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your DLC/Expansion of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

