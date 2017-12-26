Best Fighting Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As far as fighting games go, it was a great year in gaming. Not only did Tekken makes its grand return, but we saw new entries in Injustice and Marvel vs. Capcom as well. Plus, there were plenty of other releases from smaller studios.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Fighting Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Fighting Game of 2017 Winner

Injustice 2

Injustice 2 is truly the complete package. Great gameplay, an incredible amount of content both online and locally, and a great campaign to go with the multiplayer action that fans love. Our review said, “Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we'd also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite fighting game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award?

