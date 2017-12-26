Biggest Disappointment of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

There were some pretty big disappointments that came out of 2017, from the dismal launch version of the long-awaited Mass Effect: Andromeda, to the EA shutting down Visceral Games whilst simultaneously declaring that linear single-player games weren’t a hot commodity in the current gaming environment. This one’s quite subjective, so we’re sure that your opinion will differ from what we came up with.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Biggest Disappointment of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Biggest Disappointment of 2017 Winner

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Our resident Mass Effect expert and fan, Keri Honea, is the only one who could properly convey why Mass Effect Andromeda was such a massive disappointment.

“Naturally, PlayStation Lifestyle would tap me to write on why this game is the most disappointing title of the year. It gives me no great pleasure to see this game win this category, much less be nominated for it. I am a huge Mass Effect fangirl, complete with N7 gear, tattoos, and hundreds of hours logged into all three of the original games. Mass Effect Andromeda broke my heart. As I said in my review, the game is a lot of fun if you focus on the exploration and ignore the main story as much as possible. Considering that the best elements of Mass Effect were its epic stories and intriguing characters, lacking these in Andromeda wasn’t taking a few steps backward; it was tripping over every garden tool and a few rollerskates while taking those steps backward.

“Were expectations for Andromeda too high? Most likely. However, I doubt that the corny dialogue, weak characters, and story full of unanswered questions as well as padded missions would pass muster for anyone. In fact, the disappointment was so great, the developing studio is now a support studio instead of a main developer.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your biggest disappointment of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

