Lengthy Trailer for New Compile Heart IP Death end re;Quest Revealed

Compile Heart has released a trailer for the company’s newest IP, Death end re;Quest. Clocking in at over three minutes long, there’s a lot of gameplay elements to take in, including battle and dungeon crawling bits. Death end re;Quest releases March 1 in Japan.

Check out the Death end re;Quest trailer:

Given the trailer is in Japanese, you may be wanting for a few more details on Death end re;Quest:

Story The protagonist, a game programmer named Arata Mizunashi, receives an e-mail from Shiina Ninomiya, a game director who went missing one year ago. From this e-mail, Arata learns that Shiina is trapped and cannot logout from the virtual reality MMORPG “World Odyssey,” which should have ceased development, and takes action in order to save her. Shiina was the sole player in the World Odyssey full of bugs. Together with NPCs that possess human hearts and real colleagues, you will move forward both “inside” and “outside” of the game. System Turn-based Command Battles – Characters can act freely within a specific range of movement when their turn comes around.

Knock Back System – A system to blow back enemies you attack. If enemies iht other enemies when being blown back, they’ll be dealt even more damage, and their positioning will change to give you an edge in battle.

Install Genre System – By installing games from the reality, you can add genres to the battle.

Gridge Style – By taking action in a world full of bugs, characters’ bodies and minds will gradually become contaminated. When that level of contamination reaches a certain amount, the character’s form will change to “Gridge Style” and they’ll gain tremendous attack power.

Field – Because you’re in a world full of bugs, there will be mechanics like “invisible floors” and “pass-through walls” in the dungeons. Depending on the field and character, you can also use “Bug Actions” useful for exploration, such as discovering rare items and hidden passages.

Death end re;Quest will release March 1 on PlayStation 4 in Japan.