Get a Quick Look at The Caligula Effect: Overdose’s Upgraded Graphics

Famitsu has released a few screenshots of The Caligula Effect: Overdose, the PlayStation 4 remake of the Vita original. There’s not many screenshots to look at, but they also show off the huge graphical upgrade that Overdose is getting in its jump to consoles. The Caligula Effect: Overdose will release on May 17 in Japan.

The above is one of Overdose’s new screenshots, but the best one to look at in order to see the graphical upgrades would be this battle screenshot:

Compared to the original game’s battle shot, it’s quite the upgrade:

Interested if The Caligula Effect: Overdose will be worth your time if it releases in the West? Check out our review of the Vita original:

The protagonist of The Caligula Effect comes to a shocking realization mere minutes after Aquria’s latest role-playing game begins. The world he had been part of was nothing more than fantasy; an illusion created by an out of control virtual diva named µ that just wanted to protect its listeners from the hardships of life. Some undoubtedly would be okay with living in such a world, as the idea of a fresh start certainly is tempting, but the protagonist is determined to find his way back to reality. Choosing to open with what could’ve been built into a memorable twist is an interesting narrative decision, but one that ultimately works in the game’s favor. See, The Caligula Effect isn’t about unraveling a mystery, but rather forcing its characters (and in essence the player) to confront their insecurities head-on. Instead of being taken on a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns, I got to observe a story about immense personal growth. It’s a refreshing take, and it was nice not having to deal with clichéd supervillains.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose will release May 16 on PlayStation 4 in Japan.

[Source: Famitsu]