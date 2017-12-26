Fortnite Update Brings a Limited Time Event and Item

Epic Games has brought out a new update for Fortnite before Christmas, preparing the game for a new limited time event and item! The High Explosives limited time event will run from December 28 to January 2, and with it comes the new Boogie Bomb item. Sounds perfect for a New Year’s celebration!

Here’s more information on the Fortnite update:

New Item: Boogie Bomb Thrown like a normal grenade, but this explosion is dazzling. Any players inside the blast radius are forced to dance. When boogie dancing, you are prevented from building, firing weapons, or using items.

Drops in stacks of 1 with a stack limit of 10

Uncommon

Can be found in treasure chests and supply drops HIGH EXPLOSIVES This Limited Time event is available on Dec 28 and ends on Jan 2 Weapons are limited to only … Snowball Launchers, Rocket Launchers and all types of Grenades.

Traps are disabled.

Regular consumables are still available.

This is a smaller Fortnite update, and it’s already live, and the event will begin on Thursday.

Fornite’s last patch before this was large, preparing the game for all of the holiday events. Here’s more:

Fixed an issue causing the “Push to Talk” binding from being removed when selecting the “Reset to Default” button in the Save the World settings.

Using the “Report Player” option in Duo or Squad will now auto-fill with the name of the player that eliminated you instead of your teammates name.

Fixed some missing localized text in various languages.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Daily Challenges” scroll bar from working with a controller.

Improved visibility of the number of players remaining on each team in 50v50 mode.

Fixed an issue that caused some options in the settings menu to disappear when the player was eliminated while the setting menu was open.

Fixed an issue that caused player’s health and shield bars to appear empty on the victory screen.

Will you be trying out the High Explosives mode?

[Source: Epic Games]