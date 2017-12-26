Four-Person Multiplayer Will be in Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link, According to Director

The latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation reveals more information regarding the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link, including some details about the multiplayer, graphics, and other actions found within the game.

Speaking to Tetsuya Fukuhara – the director of the game – Dengeki was able to learn that the game will support four-person multiplayer, and that when players are playing alone, the other three characters in the game will be controlled by AI. Along with that, Fukuhara revealed that some Cygames and CyDesignation staff are being stationed at Platinum Games to help work on the graphics for the game.

According to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, more tidbits have come out from an interview with a developer for the game. According to the developer (via Gematsu), the team behind the game has finally reached a point where it can say it feels good about the basic actions. The developer also teased that new information is still far away, and that the graphics in the game will continue to improve. Finally, the developer said that the goal is to make a game in which players enjoy “situations” where the course changes from one to the next.

For those unfamiliar with the Granblue Fantasy series, it’s based on a successful mobile game by Cygames, and while no new information is planned beyond what was revealed today, fans should be happy to know that the team behind the game is working very hard.

Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link is currently scheduled to release in Japan in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]