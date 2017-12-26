IO Interactive Announce Hitman – Game of the Year Edition Sale

The folks behind the Hitman series have announced a huge sale in time as the Holiday season begins to wind down. Beginning today, a sale on the Hitman – Game of the Year Edition brings the price on the game down a whopping 40%. IO Interactive also released a new video on the game, showcasing what players will find in the Game of the Year Edition of Hitman.

The video above features an in-depth look at the game from the folks over at IO Interactive, as well as showing off what’s to be found if players pick up the full edition of Hitman. For an brief look at some of what’s available in the Game of the Year Edition, check out below:

New: Patient Zero Campaign

After the routine elimination of a target, a contingency plan to unleash a global pandemic is triggered and Agent 47 must race against the clock to prevent a virus from spreading. This four-mission campaign spans different locations in the game, each one re-worked from the original settings with new gameplay opportunities, disguises, characters, challenges, gameplay mechanics, AI behaviour and HUD elements. Bangkok, Sapienza, Colorado and Hokkaido look and feel completely different with a new time of day and new custom music created by the composer for Season One, Niels Bye Nielsen. New: Themed Escalation Contracts

Each Escalation comes with a new starting location unique to that Contract and all of the Escalations are made up of 3-stages, so expect the challenge to ramp up quickly- one of the Escalations reaches 7 targets, something we’ve never done before in this game. Completing each Escalation Contract will unlock the corresponding weapon to be used in all locations across the entire game, which means that Clown Only, Striker Only runs are now possible and we can’t wait to see them!

The Hitman – Game of the Year Edition is available now.