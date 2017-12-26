PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of December 26, 2017

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 & Vita, many great PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on January 2 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable.

All Deals PlayStation 4 2064: Read Only Memories – $11.99

ABZU – $7.99 ($9.99)

Action Henk – $2.99 (4.49)

Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $11.99

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – $5.99 ($8.99)

Agents of Mayhem – $19.99 Total Mayhem Bundle – $24.99

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – $1.49

Ancient Amuletor – $9.99

Antiquia Lost – $10.49

Archangel – $17.09

Arizona Sunshine – $19.99

ARK: Survival Evolved – $35.99 ARK: Scorched Earth – $11.99 Explorer’s Edition – $64.99 Season Pass – $31.49

Armello – Deluxe Bundle – $11.99

Armikrog – $3.99

Assetto Corsa – $17.99 Season Pass – $11.99 Ferrari 70th Anniversary – $4.19

Atelier Firis – $35.99

Atelier Sophie – $29.99

Attack on Titan – $29.99

ATV Drift & Tricks – $14.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99 ($11.99)

Back to the Future: The Game – $4.99 ($6.99)

Banner Saga 2 – $7.99

Bastion – $3.74

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $14.99

Battlefield 4 – $6.99 Premium Edition – $20.99

Battlefield Hardline – $6.99 Deluxe – $8.74 Ultimate – $14.99

Battle Worlds: Kronos – $3.99

Battlezone – $13.59

Beach Buggy Racing – $1.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – $35.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $15.99

Black & White Bushido – $6.49

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $17.99

Bleed – $4.41

Bloodborne Complete Edition – $13.99

Blood Bowl 2 – $5.99 Official Expansion – $17.49 Expansion + Team Pack – $27.99 Team Pack – $17.49

Bloody Zombies – $7.49

Blue Rider – $1.99

Bridge Constructor – $3.99

Broforce – $3.74

Broken Age – $3.99

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $14.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – $74.99

Carmageddon: Max Damage – $9.99

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $19.99

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – $0.69

Catlateral Damage – $2.99

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus – $4.49

Cities: Skyline – $23.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $24.79

Croixelur Sigma – $7.49

Crossout Born to Fly – $9.99 Immortal Warrior – $29.99 Law of the Wasteland – $12.49 Midgar – $14.99 Tramp – $24.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $29.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $41.99 ($47.99)

Dangerous Golf – $4.99

Danger Zone – $8.24

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition – $11.99

Dark Mystery – $1.59

Darknet – $7.49

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $14.99

Day of the Tentacle: Remastered – $5.99

DC Universe Online Episode Pack 1 – $8.99 Episode Pack 2 – $8.99 Episode Pack 3 – $23.99 Episode Pack 4 – $23.99

Dead Alliance – $7.99

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter – $4.79

Deadcore – $3.19

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $11.99 Dead Island – $4.99 Riptide – $4.99 Retro Revenge – $1.99

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – $15.99

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $2.49

Deer Simulator – $3.99

Dementrios – The Big Cynical Adventure – $5.99

Destiny 2 – $38.99 Digital Deluxe – $69.99 Game + Expansion Pass – $64.79

Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary Edition – $9.89

Destroy All Humans! – $3.99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – $3.99

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $9.99

Dishonored 2 – $25.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $20.09 Deluxe – $35.99

Dishonored: The Complete Collection – $39.99

DOOM – $20.09

Dragon Age: Inquisiton GOTY Edition – $7.99 DLC Bundle – $5.99

Dreamfall Chapters – $7.49

Driveclub VR – $6.99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $4.99

DYING: Reborn PSVR – $0.99

DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $2.49

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends – $17.99

Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $3.99

EA Family Bundle – $13.99

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $8.39

EA Sports UFC 2 – $13.99 Deluxe Edition – $13.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold – $29.99 Morrowind – $29.99 Morrowind Gold – $39.99 Morrowind Upgrade – $19.99 Tamriel Unlimited – $9.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $25.99

ELEX – $41.99

End Space – $7.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

Escape Goat 2 – $0.99

Euro Fishing – $7.99 Urban Edition – $10.49

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone – $14.99

Everybody’s Golf – $19.99

The Evil Within – $6.59 Digital Budnle – $14.99

The Evil Within 2 – $35.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $12.49

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion – $11.99

Fallout 4 – $20.09 Automatron – $4.99 Contraptions Workshop – $2.49 Far Harbot – $12.49 GOTY Edition – 35.99 Nuka-World – $9.99 Vault-Tec Workshop – $2.49 Wasteland Workshop – $2.49

Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition – $27.99

Farming Simulator 17 – $19.99 Big Bud Pack – $10.49 KUHN – $10.49 Platinum Edition – $34.99 Platinum Expansion – $15.99 Season pass – $24.49

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition – $41.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99

Final Fantasy VII – $7.99

Final Fantasy XII – $29.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $29.99 Stormblood – $19.99

Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 Digital Premium – $29.99

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD – $12.49

Fortnite – $19.99 Deluxe – $29.99 Limited Edition – $74.99 Super Deluxe – $44.99

Four Kings Casino Starter Pack – $7.99

Frisky Business – $4.99

Furi – $5.99 Definitive Edition – $6.59

Game of Thrones – $4.99

Garou: Mark of the Wolves – $5.99

Goat Simulator: The GOATY – $8.99 DLC Bundle – $5.99

Gravity Rush Remastered – $11.99

Gravity Rush 2 – $19.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Guacamelee! – $5.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Gundam Versus – $35.99

Guns, Gore and Cannoli – $4.99

Hatsune Miku:VR Future Live – $19.99 1st Stage – $7.49 2nd Stage – $7.49 3rd Stage – $7.49

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $3.99

Heroes of the Seven Seas – $3.49

Hidden Agenda – $14.99

HITMAN GotY – $35.99 Upgrade – $11.99 Intro Pack – $20.99

Hob – $11.99

Homefront: The Revolution – $11.99

Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition – $1.04

HoPIKo – $1.39

Horse Racing 2016 – $2.59

Hotline Miami Collection – $9.99

Human Fall Flat – $5.24

Hustle Kings VR – $6.99

I am Bread – $1.94

I am Setsuna – $19.99

ICEY – $8.99 ($10.49)

Infamous First Light – $5.99

Infamous Second Son – $7.99

Infinite Minigolf – $7.49

Inside – $7.99

Ironcast – $2.99

Iron Crypticle – $3.99

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut – $8.54 ($10.04)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $4.94

Journey – $5.99

Just Cause 3 – $8.99 Expansion Pass – $4.99 XL Edition – $12.67

Kero Blaster – $5.99

KillAllZombies – $5.59

Killing Floor 2 – $15.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix – $24.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $29.99

Klaus – $3.99

Knack 2 -$19.99

Knowledge is Power – $14.99

Kyurinaga’s Revenge – $2.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99 Season Pass – $4.34

LawBreakers – $14.99 Deluxe – $19.99

Layers of Fear – $5.99 Masterpiece – $9.19

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $41.99 Deluxe – $52.49

Life is Strange – $4.99 Individual Episodes – $1.24

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – $5.99

Little Nightmares – $9.99 Complete Edition – $17.99

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 Complete Edition – $5.99

Lost Sea – $2.99

Mages of Mystralia – $11.99

Maize – $9.99

Manifest 99 – $4.19

Mantis Burn Racing – $5.99

Manual Samuel – $2.49

Marvel Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle – $23.99 Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – $15.99 Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – $15.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $35.99 Deluxe – $62.99

Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Recruit – $17.99 Standard Recruit – $13.49

Max Payne – $8.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Megadimension Neptunia VII – $11.99

Mervils: A VR Adventure – $9.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99 ($6.99)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $13.39

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $20.09

Metro Redux – $8.99 2033 – $4.99 Last Light – $4.99

Metrico+ – $5.59

Micro Machines World Series – $17.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $41.99

Mighty No. 9 – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode – $5.99 Adventure Pass – $2.99 Deluxe – $8.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

MLB The Show 17 – $9.99

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – $4.99 ($5.99)

Monsters of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $19.79

Moon Hunters – $5.99

Mordhelm: City of the Damned – $9.99

Mortal Blitz – $9.99

Mother Russia Bleeds – $4.24



Moto Racer 4 – $9.99

My Night Job – $2.39

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 -$14.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $29.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $23.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – $41.99

NASCAR Heat 2 – $31.99

NBA Live 18 – $9.89

Need for Speed – $8.99 Deluxe – $11.24 NFS+Rivals – $17.49

Need for Speed Payback – $29.99 Deluxe Edition – $39.99

Neighborhorde – $1.99

Neon Chrome – $4.49

Never Alone – $2.29

Nidhogg 2 – $11.99

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – $23.99

Not a Hero -$2.59

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle – $2.49

Obduction – $17.99

Observer – $17.99

Ocearhorn – $7.49

Omega Quintet – $4.49

One Piece: Burning Blood – $14.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $14.99

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $23.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Overcooked Gourmet – $6.79 Holiday – $6.79

Oxenfree – $4.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul – $19.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $9.99 Master Plan – $13.99

Peggle 2 – $5.24

Pillars of Eternity – $29.9

Pinball FX2 VR – $5.99 Season 1 – $12.49 The Walking Dead – $2.99

Plague Road – $3.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Frosty Deluxe Edition – $13.74 Frosty Standard – $10.99

Portal Knights – $11.99

Prey – $25.99

Prismatic Solid – $3.99

Prison Architect – $14.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – $29.99 Barcelona – $34.99

Project CARS 2 – $23.99 Deluxe – $44.99

Psychonauts – $2.99

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – $4.99

Puzzle Showdown 4K – $2.99

Pyre – $9.99

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – $20.99

Rainbow Moon- $2.99

Raw Data – $27.99

Rayon Riddles – $4.19

Red Faction – $2.99

Red Faction II – $2.99

REZ infinite Digital Deluxe Holiday Promo – $17.99

RiME – $17.99 ($20.99)

Riptide GP: Renegade – $1.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider – $19.79

Risk of Rain – $3.99

Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut – $2.79

Rocket League – GOTY – $14.99

Rock of Ages 2 – $10.04 Complete – $13.39

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 – $29.99 Fame & Strategy Bundle – $41.99

Ronin – $2.49

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $7.49

Samurai Shodown V Special – $7.49

Samurai Warriors 4 Empires – $24.99

Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada – $29.99

Seasons After Fall – $6.99

Serial Cleaner – $4.49

Shadow of the Beast – $6.99

Shadwen – $3.39

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse -$13.99

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $13.39

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $10.49

The Sims 4 – $34.99 City Living – $27.99 Deluxe Party Edition – $41.99 Vampires – $13.99 Vintage Glamour – $6.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $3.74

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $8.49

Sleeping Dogs – $4.49

Smashbox Arena – $3.99

Sneaky Bears – $9.99

Sniper Elite 4 – $20.39 Deluxe – $30.59

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $19.79

Snow Moto Racing Freedom – $17.99

Songbringer – $9.99

Soul Dimension – $2.49

Space Rift – Episode 1 – $6.99

Sparc – $14.99

Sports Bar VR – $7.99

Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $14.99

Star Ocean Till The End of Time – $12.59

Statik – $11.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steep – Winter Games Edition – $40.19 Gold – $53.59

Stikbold! – $1.99

Stories: The Path of Destinies – $0.74

STRAFE – $9.99

Styx Bundle – $17.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $14.99

Sublevel Zero – Redux – $7.99

Submerged – $1.99

Sundered – $9.99

Super Cloudbuilt – $9.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $3.74

Talisman – $11.99

Terraria – $2.99 ($5.99)

That’s You! – $14.99

The Assmebly – $11.99

The Bridge – $1.89

The Castle Game – $2.99

The Coma: Recut – $7.49 Deluxe – $8.15

The Dwarves – $7.99

theHunter: Call of the Wild – $27.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $35.99

The King of Fighters XIV Special Annviersary – 29.99 DLC – $9.99

The Last Guardian – $19.99

The Little Acre – $3.89

The Long Dark – $22.74

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor – $11.99 Deluxe – $14.99

The Pure Bundle – $12.49

The Sexy Brutale – $9.99

The Shadow Warrior Collection – $23.99

The Silver Case – $8.99

The Solus Project – $7.99

The Talos Principle Delxue – $9.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

Thief – $2.99

This is the Police – $7.99

This War of Mine: The Little Ones – $7.49

Thumper – $9.99

Time Machine VR – $16.49

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition – $19.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak – $9.99

Tomb Raider – $5.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $25.19 Deluxe – $30.09 Gold – $44.99

Toren – $3.99

TorqueL – $3.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 – $19.19

Total Bundle – $29.99

Tour de France 2016 – $9.99

Tour de France 2017 – $12.49

Toukiden 2 -$35.99

Transcripted – $5.99

Transistor – $4.99

Trine 3 – $4.39

Trine Bundle – $4.49

Trine Enchanted Edition – $2.24

Trine Trilogy – $7.49

Tumblestone – $7.24

Typoman – $3.89 Deluxe – $4.79

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – $11.99

Uncharted 4 – $19.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99

Undertale – $10.49

Unravel – $3.99

Unearthing Mars – $4.49

Use Your Words – $4.49

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – $29.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – $34.99

Valkyria Revolution – $27.99

Verdun – $5.99

Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection – $7.99

Virginia – $1.99

Virry VR – $1.99

Volume – $4.99

VR Ping Pong – $5.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $6.24 ($8.74)

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $6.24

Waddle Home – $1.99

Wand Wars – $2.39

Warriors All-Stars – $41.99

We Are the Dwarves – $5.99

Weeping Doll – $0.99

Wheels of Aurelia – $1.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

Wolfenstein: The New Order – $11.99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $11.99

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $20.09

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $35.99 Digital Deluxe – $47.99

World of Final Fantasy – $29.99

Worms Battlegrounds – $4.99

Worms W.M.D. – $10.19

X-Morph: Defense – $11.99

Yakuza 0 – $29.99

Yesterday Origins – $9.99

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – $20.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $11.99

Yooka-Laylee – $13.59

Zombie Army Trilogy – $9.99 PlayStation 3 Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $8.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!! – $4.99

Back to the Future: The Game – $4.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $14.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle – $12.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops With First Strike – $19.59 Ultimate Edition – $27.74 & Black Ops II – $29.59

Call of Duty: Black Ops II & Season pass Bundle – $29.49 Season Pass – $24.49 Game w/ Revolution Map Pack – $19.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $14.49

Call of Duty Classic – $9.79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus – $9.79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition – $29.39 with DLC Collection – $14.69

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle – $14.79

Castlevania Harmony of Despair – $3.74

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – $9.99

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax – $15.99

Duke Nukem Forever – $1.99

Game of Thrones – $4.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Journey – $5.99

Jurassic Park – $3.99

Life is Strange – $4.99 Individual Episodes – $1.24

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $9.99

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection – $9.99

Metal gear Solid: Peace Walker – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $13.39

Mighty No. 9 – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode Deluxe – $8.99

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle – $11.99

Record of Agarest War 2 – $5.99

Record of Agarest War Zero – $4.49

Skullgirls Encore – $2.49

The Bridge – $1.89

The Darkness II – $3.99

The Legend of Korra – $4.94

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters – $7.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74

The Wolf Among Us – $3.74 PlayStation Vita Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $8.99

Antiquia Lost – $10.49

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!! – $4.99

Attack on Titan – $29.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99 ($11.99)

Bad Apple Wars – $23.99

Bastion – $3.74

Bridge Constructor – $3.99

Broken Age – $3.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified – $9.59

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ – $11.99 ($19.99)

Collar X Malice – $23.99

Croixelur Sigma – $7.49

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Day of the Tentacle: Remastered – $5.99

Dementrios – The Big Cynical Adventure – $5.99

Drinkbox Vita Collection – $9.99

Drive Girls – $17.99

DYING: Reborn – $1.49

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99

Farming Simulator 16 – $6.99

Farming Simulator 18 – $14.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid 3 – $3.74

Metrico – $2.79

Mind Zero – $7.49 ($12.49)

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection – $10.49

Neon Chrome – $4.49

Norn9: Var Commons – $11.99 ($19.99)

Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~ – $23.99

Plague Road – $3.99

Risk of Rain – $3.99

Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut – $2.79

Severed – $5.99

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune – $19.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $3.74

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

TorqueL – $3.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $4.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

XBlaze Lost: Memories – $11.99

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus – $4.99 ($6.99)

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for December.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors.