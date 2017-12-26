Sleep Together With Your Allies in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

The latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation has revealed some new information on the upcoming title of the popular Sword Art Online series of games, Fatal Bullet. The mechanic is a little bit odd, though, as they’re co-sleeping events with various characters of the game. If you wanted to sleep with some of your favorite Sword Art Online characters, Fatal Bullet may be your chance.

Gematsu translated the information from Dengeki PlayStation, which provides a bit more detail and some additional thoughts from the magazine:

Currently confirmed characters possible to engage in co-sleeping with include Asuna, Sinon, and three others. It seems that co-sleeping characters differ for the main story and Kirito Mode. The following is only speculation on our source’s part, but it may be that Kirito can only engage in co-sleeping with heroines from the original work, while the player-created avatar can only engage in co-sleeping with characters created specifically for the game.

Learn more about Fatal Bullet below:

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet brings an exciting twist to the popular action RPG series by adding third-person shooter elements into the game, forming a unique hybrid shooter/RPG/action title that balances gun and sword play with skill and gadget combat to create a new dynamic experience experience. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular Sword Art Online II season of the series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will release on February 23 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]