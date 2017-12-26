Neil Druckmann Describes Current Stage of The Last of Us Part II as “A Total Mess”

It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything regarding the upcoming The Last of Us Part II, and that isn’t by accident. Since the games new trailer at the recent Paris Games Week, Neil Druckmann – the Creative Director for both the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchise – has been quiet on the game, but in a recent interview he revealed how far along the game is.

Joining the Game Maker’s Notebook podcast, Druckmann was asked about the recent Paris Games Week trailer, with Druckmann noting that the cinematic experience found within was probably the most polished parts of the game. “This and some other parts are like the most polished parts of the game because we knew we were going to show them, and now it’s like there’s a daunting task ahead of us.”

When it comes to the rest of The Last of Us Part II, Druckmann described the current stage of the game as a “broken mess,” remarking that it’s hard to take the same experience of the trailer and make it into a full game. “We’ve got this sliver of five minutes, now how do you make that into tens of hours of experience to look and feel that visceral, that kind of intensity? People don’t see that the rest of it – at different stages – is a broken mess.”

Only time will tell how long it will be until we get more information on The Last of Us Part II, but fans should have no problem trusting Druckmann and the team at Naughty Dog to mold the game into something that will undoubtedly be a fun experience.

The Last of Us Part II is set release exclusively on PlayStation 4.

[Source: PSU]