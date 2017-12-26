Watch Dynasty Warriors 9 Gameplay Videos of Lu Lingqi, Cao Pi, and More

Koei Tecmo has today uploaded five new character gameplay trailers for their upcoming game Dynasty Warriors 9, featuring Cao Pi, Zhenji, Sima Yi, Lu Su, and Lu Lingqi.

We’re starting off with Cao Pi, Cao Cao’s son who would succeed the latter after his passing. He forced Emperor Xian to abdicate and thus ending the Han dynasty, and formally became the first Wei emperor. He retains his signature conjoined swords, although unlike in past Dynasty Warriors games, he seems to fight with the swords separated more often rather than conjoined.

Zhenji is Cao Pi’s wife who was originally married to Yuan Xi, Yuan Shao’s second son, until the defeat of the Yuan family in the battle of Guandu. She loses her iconic flute and now shares the same Whip as Diaochan, although this is not new as they also used to get the same weapon in Dynasty Warriors 6.

Sima Yi is a Wei strategist who staged a major coup d’etat in the later years of the Three Kingdoms and laid the foundations for his family to establish the Jin dynasty. As he loses his unique Horsehair Whisk from Dynasty Warriors 8, he goes back to using the Feather Fan which is also used by his archrival Zhuge Liang.

Lu Su is the second chief commander of Wu who succeeded Zhou Yu. He also mentored Lu Meng who would eventually succeed him in turn. He retains his unique Rake from his recent debut in Dynasty Warriors 8.

And Lu Lingqi is the daughter of Lu Bu who was originally planned to be married to Yuan Shu’s son, although that plan would later fall apart. In Dynasty Warriors 9 she no longer uses the Cross Pike and now shares the same Sword & Shield as Zhang Xingcai.

As of this writing, there are 33 out of the 90 characters in Dynasty Warriors 9 that have had their gameplay trailers published. Expect more to come as we are approaching the game’s release on PlayStation 4 in Japan & East Asia on February 8, and also on Xbox One & Steam in North America & Europe on February 13.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]