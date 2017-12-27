January 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Batman: The Telltale Series

Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus free games for January 2018 will include Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Telltale’s Batman, and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in January. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on January 2, so players still have time to redeem games like Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends, XBlaze Lost: Memories, Syberia Collection, Wanter Corp, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on January 2 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on January 2, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem December’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the January 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]