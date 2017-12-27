Best Adventure Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

This year had some of the best adventures that we’ve ever been on. While technically every game is an adventure (in the same way that every game is technically an RPG), there were certain ones that took us on really special and unforgettable adventures. The Zero Escape series messed with our minds again through timeline crossing story arcs. What Remains of Edith Finch took us on an emotional journey through a family’s grim and death filled history.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Adventure Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Adventure Game of 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch

This incredible adventure is a journey through death, showing the bright side of tragedies. Who knew that an entire game focused on the final moments in each member of a cursed family’s lives could be so beautiful, but somehow they managed to bring out an incredible journey that gets progressively darker, weirder, and more emotional throughout. The final ending sting is the cap on a game that kept us thinking long after we were done playing it.

What Remains of Edith Finch is a journey through time, life, death, and emotion, telling a story that spans generations yet feels incredible intimate. It’s telling an external story as much as it’s making you confront your own emotions, a journey that weaves itself in and out of being relatable to every player’s life. Our review highlights many of these very points about Edith Finch, and we couldn’t think of a more deserving title for the best adventure game of 2017.

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your adventure game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

