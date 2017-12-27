Best PlayStation VR Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

PlayStation VR turned one in 2017, and that means that the platform is still young! We’ve seen a ton of great experiences, from the short, sweet, and experimental, to long adaptations of full games in virtual reality. Bethesda gave us both Skyrim VR and Doom VFR, which adapt beloved console titles for the headset. The full horror experience of Resident Evil 7 was available to play in VR, and was an incredible horror game to boot! It was a great year for Sony’s headset and tough to narrow down the list.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best PlayStation VR Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best PlayStation VR Game of 2017

Skyrim VR

Who knew that a five-year old game could still be winning awards in 2017? Bethesda managed to have a great year this year, and one of those victories was releasing one of the biggest and most beloved RPG adventures fully in virtual reality. They captured everything that makes Skyrim what it is and put players in first-person perspective, immersing them in the world and magic. Of all of the experimental and crazy PlayStation VR games that came out this year, Bethesda went the most insane by proving that traditional games could be translated to the hardware without drastic alteration, getting the fully immersive experience. It worked incredibly well, our review spoke highly of it, and it’s well deserving of being seen as the best PlayStation VR game of 2017.

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your adventure game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

Don’t miss the rest of the announced year-end award nominees and winners.