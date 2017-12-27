Best Vita Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

While it wasn’t the PlayStation Vita’s greatest year, there were still plenty of worthwhile games to play on Sony’s handheld. Some truly great indie titles wound up filling the gap in its library, and there were plenty of Japanese exports.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Vita Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Vita Game of 2017 Winner

VA-11 Hall-A

While VA-11 Hall-A originally released on PC, it feels like a perfect fit for the PlayStation Vita. Its quirky and interesting cyberpunk story is perfectly played in bursts, and creating various cocktails of drinks is an ease. It all blends together to make one of the best handheld titles to be released in recent memory.

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite Vita game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

