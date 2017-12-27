UK Sales Chart: Call of Duty: WWII Continues to Top Charts, Crash Bandicoot Cracks Top 10

The UK sales chart for last were made available today, and what has become an unsurprising trend, Call of Duty: WWII continues to dominate over the holiday season. This marks the eighth week in a row the game has been on top of the charts, and it seems like it’s set to stay there. FIFA 18 once again came in at the #2 spot, with Star Wars Battlefront II retaining its hold on the #3 spot. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Grand Theft Auto V jumped back into the top 5.

Thanks to the holiday rush, tons of new and old games shifted around. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition jumped into the top 20, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy leaped back into the top 10.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending December 23, 2017, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Star Wars Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Origins Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Super Mario Odyssey Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds The Sims 4 WWE 2K18 Mario Kart Deluxe 8 Need for Speed Payback Gran Turismo: Sport Forza Motorsport 7 Destiny 2 Just Dance 2018 Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition South Park: The Fractured But Whole The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

For more on the new sales leader, make sure to check out our Call of Duty: WWII review:

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

What do you think of these sales? Let us know in the comments below.