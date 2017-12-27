New Railway Empire Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Life on the Rails



Kalypso Media Digital has released a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Railway Empire today, showing off what life might be like on the rails for players. Not only do we get a good look at how multiple train tracks can operate inside a city, but we also get a look at characters building rails out into the wild, navigating through tunnels and against cliffside, and much more.

For more information on the upcoming Railway Empire, make sure to check out some details on the game below:

In Railway Empire, you will create an elaborate and wide-ranging rail network, purchase over 40 different trains modeled in extraordinary detail, and buy or build railway stations, maintenance buildings, factories and tourist attractions to keep your travel network ahead of the competition. You’ll also need to hire and manage your workforce if you want to ensure an efficient train service, whilst also develop over 300 technologies ranging from mechanical improvements to the trains themselves to workplace infrastructures and advanced amenities as you progress through five eras of technological innovations. However, you can’t just build and research your way to the top – the competition never sleeps, and to keep your business on track you’ll have to survive against up to three rival tycoons. To get to the top you may have to resort to more cutthroat tactics as you attack and sabotage your opponents through raids and industrial espionage.

Railway Empire will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.