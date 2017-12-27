Destiny 2 Weekly Reset 12/26 – 1/1: Second Week of The Dawning

The December 26 Destiny 2 weekly reset continues The Dawning celebration to the Tower. There’s lots to do for this event, so make sure to check it out. This week’s Flashpoint is on Nessus, bringing players back to the Vex infested planet for yet another luminous engram. Don’t forget to purchase Cayde’s treasure maps leading to the chests in this area too. The Nightfall has the torrent modifier again, so it should be a fun one this week.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset 12/26 – 1/1

Nightfall: The Pyramidion

Echo Mesa, Seek vengeance against the Vex Mind that corrupted Asher’s arm.

Modifiers

Torrent – Boundless power erupts from within. Your abilities recharge much faster.

Timewarp: Zero Hour –The mission timer cannot be extended. Choose your battles carefully.

Challenges

Speed Of Dark: Complete the Nightfall with at least 5 minutes remaining.

Unbroken: Complete the Nightfall with fewer than 3 deaths.

Siege Engine: Do not allow Brakion to remain shielded for more than 40 seconds before defeating it.

Flashpoint: Nessus

Complete public events on Nessus. Make sure to check out our Heroic Public Events guide to get the most credit for doing these public events, and a chance at exotics!

Leviathan Raid Rotation

Pleasure Gardens

Royal Pools

The Gauntle

Calus

Raid Challenge: The Gauntlet

Meditations

Visit Ikora to replay story missions and earn tokens that can be redeemed for rewards.

Fury: Help Ikora use the Warmind on Io to learn more about the Almighty—and turn the tide of the war.

Help Ikora use the Warmind on Io to learn more about the Almighty—and turn the tide of the war. Sacrilege: Since the loss of her Light, Ikora has many questions—and she’s not leaving Io without answers.

Since the loss of her Light, Ikora has many questions—and she’s not leaving Io without answers. The Gateway: (Curse of Osiris mission, must have expansion to play)

Faction Weapons for Sale

Each week, you can buy a certain weapon from each vendor. These weapons require you to have turned in ten reward engrams first before you can purchase them. This total is accounted across all of your time playing Destiny 2, not just this week. These are this week’s weapons for sale.

TBD

Eververse Inventory

Every week, the items for sale for Bright Dust at Eververse rotate out. Here are this week’s items.

TBD

The Dawning

Snowball Fights

– You can use snowballs to attack enemies in Strikes or pelt friends in the Tower. Enemies defeated by snowballs are counted on the Dawning emblem.

Gifts

– Gift schematics offer a chase for specific items. Get these near Ikora and complete the objectives to get exclusive items.

The Dawning Milestones

– Completing The Dawning Milestones will reward you with Dawning Engrams that contain exlcusive limited time Dawning themed cosmetic items.

Mayhem Crucible

– It’s all Supers, Grenades, and heavy weapons! Recharge rates for all are dramatically increased, so go crazy!

Eververse Items for Sale

– Some Dawning items are available for sale at Eververse and can be purchased using Bright Dust.

TBD

Don’t forget to visit the Tower and pick up any quests or quest items you may need for the week, such as Cayde-6’s treasure maps, which place chests on Mercury this week. You can also head to Mercury to pick up more Lost Verses from Brother Vance to earn forge weapons (Curse of Osiris only).

The Destiny 2 weekly reset occurs every Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM Pacific. The following activities are reset each week, allowing you to earn new rewards for completing them.

Weekly Milestones Call to Arms Crucible Milestone Destination Flashpoint Milestone Heroic Strike Milestone Clan XP Milestone Weekly Challenges Milestone

Ikora Meditations (Replay story)

Heroic Adventures on Mercury

Eververse Bright Dust Inventory

Clan XP Rewards

Cayde-6 Treasure Maps

Raid Keys and Rewards

The weekly reset allows you to earn new rewards per character, except the Cayde-6 treasure maps which are account based. Destiny 2 Nightfalls are difficult timer based strikes. Rotating modifiers will allow you to earn additional time in various ways.

There is also a daily reset that occurs at the same time daily, resetting the challenges for each activity and replayable adventures at each patrol location.

Check out our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide to see how best to handle Calus’ challenges. Not ready for the Raid? Our Destiny 2 endgame guide covers how to get yourself leveled up after the campaign is over.