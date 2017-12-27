More Gameplay Information on A Certain Magical Virtual-On Revealed

More information on the upcoming A Certain Magical Virtual-On has been recently been uncovered, giving players a better look at the Mission mode in the game and how they’ll be making their way through it. According to a user (via Siliconera), the game will have a varied Mission mode and include some of the following rules and features:

Arcade Battles: standard fights against an NPC (with machine tuning done before battle)

Boss Battles: fights against larger-sized machines

Destruction: a mode where you have to face a horde of enemies

EX (Explosion) Code: a Metroid Prime: Blast Ball-esque experience where the goal is to shoot a ball into the opponents goal to get points. There is no HP bar or damage taken, and team play is crucial.

Death Match: a no points fight

Boss Rush

Challenge Battle: a fight where machine upgrades are random

Here’s some additional information on A Certain Magical Virtual-On:

A Certain Magical Virtual-On will also have brand-new gameplay features not seen in past Virtual-On games. One of the examples of the new features is Transition, where pressing the O button while dashing will make the mech move while kneeling, as seen in the above screenshot. In Transition mode, the player can still maintain a lock-on at their opponent while seamlessly switching between jumping, dashing, and attacking, thus making battles in overall more speedy with a faster tempo. While past Virtual-On games solely relied on remaining hit points to determine the victor, A Certain Magical Virtual-On will also employ a new Point scoring system where points will be added each time a player manages to shoot down their opponent. Thus the victor will be now determined by not only remaining HP but also their total points. However, A Certain Magical Virtual-On will also discourage passive plays, as a higher-scored player who keeps avoiding attacks while not delivering accurate shots themselves will trigger a Violation warning and have their points reduced as a penalty.

A Certain Magical Virtual-On release February 15 for PlayStation 4 and Vita in Japan. No plans for the title have been announced in other territories.

[Source: Siliconera]