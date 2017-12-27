Japanese Sales Chart: Nintendo Dominates While Okami HD Makes the Cut

The Japanese Media Create sales for December 18 to December 24 are out, and one company is more or less dominating the lists. Nine out of the top tn games this week are on Nintendo devices, and almost all of them are first party releases to boot. The tenth spot on the list is home to the first PlayStation 4 title for the week, The IdolMaster: Stella Stage. Nintendo is definitely doing well in Japan!

While the list has a very heavy Nintendo leaning, there are some nice wins for Sony on the list. Okami HD made the cut despite only having three days of sales. The PlayStation 4 port is #18 on the list, selling over 16k copies. Earth Defense Force 5 and the already mentioned The IdolMaster: Stella Stage also made it on the list.

Here are the top 20 retail games for December 18 to December 24, along with system sales for the week. Items in bold are new releases:

Games (Lifetime) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 209,630 (1,292,281) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 184,739 (393,279) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 176,789 (1,345,962) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 137,607 (1,668,466) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 100,205 (1,045,438) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 42,796 (115,324) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 35,565 (738,026) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 27,053 (297,491) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 25,285 (297,491) [PS4] The Idolmaster: Stella Stage (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 23,772 [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 23,156 (328,694) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 21,321 (105,557) [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (Gust, 12/21/17) – 21,129 [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 20,536 (164,944) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 18,019 (336,543) [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 17,769 (110,355) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 17,679 (319,945) [PS4] Okami HD (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 12/21/17) – 16,536 [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 16,011 [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 15,916 (89,161) System (Previous Week) Switch – 269,684 (221,210) PlayStation 4 – 50,662 (45,161) New 2DS LL – 45,387 (31,653) New 3DS LL – 27,947 (19,115) PlayStation 4 Pro – 16,595 (17,804) PlayStation Vita – 14,041 (9,049) 2DS – 6,992 (4,324) Xbox One – 687 (2,175) New 3DS – 311 (421) Wii U – 98 (75) PlayStation 3 – 40 (44) Xbox One X – 32 (132)

