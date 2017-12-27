Watch Five Minutes of New Fe Gameplay

First announced at E3 2016, EA Originals title Fe received a gameplay demo at PlayStation Experience 2017. It’s a good sign, as the Zoink Games’ developed title is set to release in early 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The latest Fe gameplay footage shows the atmospheric, yet wordless world of the game, and shows off Fe, the titular cub that players control.

Check out the new Fe gameplay footage below:

For more on the game, check out the official description of the upcoming title:

In Fe, players will be enchanted by the natural surroundings as they uncover secrets, complete side quests, and meet the mystical creatures of the forest. Players will climb, glide and dig as they voyage through the open experience meeting, interacting and rescuing plants and animals from the Silent Ones, the machine antagonists that are threatening the forest. Through unparalleled freedom of exploration in a world full of discoveries to uncover, players will become Fe and never want to leave.

“We wanted to create a game that gives the feeling of exploring something special,” said Zoink Games CEO Klaus Lyngeled. “We would spend hours in the woods as kids, and while it felt scary at first, eventually the strange sounds became familiar – you become part of nature and the forest feels like home. Players will realize similar feelings as they play through Fe. Wherever and however the game is played, we ensure it will be a unique experience of discovery, unlike anything played before.”

Fe is set to release in early 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

[Source: IGN First]