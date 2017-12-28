New A Certain Magical Virtual-On Trailer is Full of Rusty Blood

A new character introduction trailer for the cross-over title A Certain Magical Virtual-On has been released! Meet the character Accelerator and Virtualoid RVR-87/VSL Specineff, a.k.a. “Rusty Blood.” A Certain Magical Virtual-On will release on February 15 for PlayStation 4 and Vita in Japan.

Here’s the A Certain Magical Virtual-On trailer, courtesy of Gematsu:

Interested in some English details on A Certain Magical Virtual-On? Kite translated a bunch of information on the new game:

While past Virtual-On games solely relied on remaining hit points to determine the victor, A Certain Magical Virtual-On will also employ a new Point scoring system where points will be added each time a player manages to shoot down their opponent. Thus the victor will be now determined by not only remaining HP but also their total points. However, A Certain Magical Virtual-On will also discourage passive plays, as a higher-scored player who keeps avoiding attacks while not delivering accurate shots themselves will trigger a Violation warning and have their points reduced as a penalty. This newest Virtual-On game will also offer two control styles: Smart style for newcomers which comes with automatic lock-on, and Veteran style which will require manual lock-on and thus is more suitable for those who have played prior Virtual-On games. Finally, we also learn that the fourth weapon introduced in the first batch is officially dubbed Boost Weapon, which unlike the pre-existing Right, Left, and Center Weapons, will change attributes depending on the character piloting the Virtualoid.

A Certain Magical Virtual-On will release February 15 on PlayStation 4 and Vita.

[Source: Gematsu]