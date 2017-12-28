Analyst Predicts That the PlayStation 5 Release Date Will Be 2021

Back in September of this year, Wedbush Securities research analyst Michael Pachter claimed that the PlayStation 5 would release in 2020, claiming that since Sony was making so much money off the PlayStation 4 that it would be “milked” as long as they can. Now, Lewis Ward – the research director for gaming and VR/AR for IDC – recently chimed in with his own opinion, claiming that the PlayStation 5 would likely launch in 2021 instead of 2020. “Right now I think PS5 and the next-gen Xbox will arrive in 2021, but that’s really just a tentative placeholder in my forecast.” he said. (via Gaming Bolt)

Ward was also asked which console would reach the 100 million miles sales milestone first, and his answer was a bit obvious, as he went with the PlayStation 4. “I think the PS4 will probably get there in 2019.” Seeing as how the PS4 already has more than 70 million units sold worldwide, it’s not incredibly impossible to think that they could get to 100 million within the next two years.

Earlier this year, Pachter also previously stated that he believes that the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible, and will play PS4 games:

“Will it play games that were made for the PlayStation 4 Pro? That’s the question. I think it will. So I think they will build a console that will backwards compatible with the PS4 Pro. So I think it will be perceived by the consumers to be a half step and I think Shawn is telling the truth when he says it’s will be a full fledged console.”

Only time will tell if Pachter or Ward’s prediction will play out, but feel free to discuss when you think the future PlayStation console will come out in the comments below.

[Source: Gaming Bolt]