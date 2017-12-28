Best Casual Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

Best Casual Game is a really difficult category to do. What qualifies as casual? By putting a game here, does that somehow make it lesser than other games? Our thoughts on this category were games that had a more broad appeal. These are games that could be enjoyed by everyone, gamers and non-gamers alike. These are games that may not get recognition in other categories when placed against the gamer focused heavy-hitters of the year, but we felt they deserved a look.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Casual/Puzzle Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Casual Game of 2017

A Hat in Time

More than just a Mario clone, A Hat in Time is a wonderfully varied platformer that pulls inspiration from the likes of Spyro the Dragon, Jak and Daxter, Crash Bandicoot, and many of those other PS1 and PS2 era platforming titles. It’s an easy game to get into, but has some deceptively tough platforming sections that reward truly skilled players. It’s also addicting to collect everything, and we couldn’t put it down until the Platinum trophy was ours. Our review says that A Hat in Time is “delightfully charming” and “always manages to take a left turn, surprising and challenging even a storied gamer like myself.” Hat Girl is more than deserving of donning this new cap, with A Hat in Time being our Casual/Puzzle game of the year.

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your casual game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

