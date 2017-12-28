Best Horror Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As far as horror games go, it was a pretty great year in gaming. Not only did Resident Evil make its grand return to form, but we saw some terrifying stories from indie game as well. We also saw a new entry in the Outlast series, which provided plenty of jump-scares.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Horror Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Horror Game of 2017 Winner

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

While not a traditional horror game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a great example of a title that deals with the psychological aspects. A large part of the haunting experience comes from its excellent audio design. Our review said, “The audio work in Hellblade is also impressive. As the game first booted up, it recommended that I use headphones for the best experience. This is a recommendation I concur with. Senua’s psychosis is best experienced with complete player immersion. She has many voices in her head, and they inundate her mind constantly. With headphones on, I could experience some of this for myself as Senua’s inner voices spoke from all angles. It was a disarming feeling to hear someone whisper in my left ear, almost as though they were sitting right next to me. Melina Juergens voiced Senua, and she did a fantastic job here. She captures a range of emotions perfectly, and really helped to get me into the headspace of a psychosis sufferer.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite horror game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

