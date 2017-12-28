Best RPG of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

Gathering the nominees for Best RPG 2017 ended up being a rather raucous affair, with a lot of games being thrown around by the staff. After what seemed like forever, we were able to narrow it down to a list of five great games. It’s also worth noting that several games with light role-playing game elements were grouped into the Action category, rather than here.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best RPG of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best RPG of 2017 Winner

Persona 5

Few role-playing games can match Persona 5 in terms of polish and scale. The massive title is filled with interesting twists, great combat, and memorable dungeons to explore. Our review said, “Persona 5 is proof that few titles can compare to a truly great role-playing game. Over its 60+ hour playtime I got to forge meaningful friendships with an eccentric cast of characters, discover the secrets of Tokyo, and even managed to find some nice restaurants to dine at. The time investment might seem like a lot, but rarely is time wasted when spent with friends. It doesn’t reinvent the genre, as it largely builds upon Persona 4‘s stellar base, but it adds a level of polish that is simply lacking from its contemporaries.”

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite RPG of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

Don’t miss the rest of the announced year-end award nominees and winners.