The Final Five Characters Have Been Revealed for Dynasty Warriors 9

At last, Koei Tecmo has unveiled the final five returning characters for Dynasty Warriors 9. Guan Xing, Fa Zheng, Bu Lianshi, Yue Jin, and Zhong Hui round up the total playable character count in the game to 90, as confirmed previously.

Guan Xing

Guan Xing (courtesy name Anguo) is the second son of Guan Yu. Zhuge Liang highly valued his skills from youth and expects him to do well in his future. He rarely talks and more often thinks by himself, but he is a genius who can do anything. He is a very close friend to Zhang Fei’s son Zhang Bao; some legends even considered them as sworn brothers just like their fathers.

Guan Xing loses the Wing Blades he had on his debut in Dynasty Warriors 8, and will instead share Cao Xiu’s Fan Sword in this game.

Fa Zheng

Fa Zheng (courtesy name Xiaozhi) is a wily strategist who used to serve under Liu Zhang. When he met Liu Bei, he believed that the latter is more suited to rule Chengdu and Yizhou, and he was the key actor in a ploy that would ultimately result in Liu Zhang’s surrender to Liu Bei. He would also later become the key advisor at the Hanzhong Campaign.

In Dynasty Warriors series, Fa Zheng is depicted as a man of retribution. He never forgets to both repay one’s kindness towards him and exact revenge to those who harmed him. He loses his Linked Clothes from his debut in Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends and instead now shares the Steel Whipsword with Xun You.

Lianshi

Bu Lianshi is best known as the wife of Sun Quan. She was noted for not being jealous despite Sun Quan having many concubines, and Sun Quan was also noted for loving her the most. She was only posthumously made an empress after her death, and her daughters Sun Luban and Sun Luyu would have major roles in later conflicts that would engulf Wu.

In Dynasty Warriors series, Lianshi initially worked as Sun Shangxiang’s bodyguard until the latter got married to Liu Bei. Although she is described as Bu Zhi’s daughter in this series, this is not confirmed in historical records which only recognized them as kinsmen. She retains the Mandarin Duck Hooks which was recently assigned to her in Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires.

Yue Jin

Yue Jin (courtesy name Wenqian) is a general who had served Cao Cao from beginning, and is also regarded as one of Wei’s Five Great Generals. Although he is small-framed, he has high physical ability to compensate.

In one of the most questionable weapon assignments of Dynasty Warriors 9, Yue Jin loses his Twin Hookswords. And instead of Twin Swords, he is being assigned the heavier Twin Rods, which are also used by Taishi Ci and Xiahou Yuan in this game.

Zhong Hui

Zhong Hui (courtesy name Shiji) is a late Wei general who had achieved a swift promotion at his very young age. Although talented, he is too overconfident of himself considering his age, which leads older generals to not trust him as much. He hates Deng Ai so much, and added with his ambitious nature, he would eventually stage a rebellion after conspiring with Jiang Wei.

As expected from looking at other weapon assignments, Zhong Hui loses his eccentric Flying Swords that had been with him since his debut on Dynasty Warriors 7. In this game he will be sharing the Fan Sword with Cao Xiu and Guan Xing.

And to close the year 2017, Koei Tecmo has published ten new gameplay videos of Jia Xu, Xun Yu, Sima Shi, Zhou Tai, Ling Tong, XiaoQiao, Zhou Cang, Jiang Wei, Bao Sanniang, and Zhang Jiao, bringing the current total of published videos to 43 out of 90 characters. Expect the rest of the trailers to be published next month as we are nearing Dynasty Warriors 9‘s release in Japan and East Asia on February 8, and in North America and Europe on February 13.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]