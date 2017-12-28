For Honor Winter Event Gets New Bundles of Gear, Available Starting Today

For Honor is still in the swing of their winter-themed event, the Frost Wind Festival, and starting today players can get their hands on some new emotes, as well as a bundle of items featuring winter-themed items for various Heroes in the game. To celebrate, Ubisoft has teased some of what players can grab in their weekly content update video for December 28.

The Frost Wind event is in full swing now and brining with it brand new winter-themed rewards for players to get. Players can snag some new battle outfits, new weapons, mood effects, emotes, and more by playing any game mode during the event. For a limited time, Ubisoft has announced players will be able to access a new mask outfit, which will be unique per faction, for a discounted price of 15,000 steel per Hero. A bundle featuring winter-themed items, which will change based on previously owned items, will also be available for the various Heroes starting on December 28.

For more information on the upcoming For Honor Frost Wind Festival, check out below, courtesy of Ubisoft:

For Honor is available now.