The Gran Turismo 6 Servers Will be Shutting Down Next Year

Gran Turismo 6 has been out for some time now, and much like most older games, there comes a time when the servers for those games come to an end. Over at the Gran Turismo website, an announcement has been posted confirming that on March 28, 2018, the online services for Gran Turismo 6 will be shutting down.

According to the post, after March 28, the games online services, including the Community, Open Lobby, Quick Match, and Seasonal Events features will not be possible to utilize. On January 31, 2018, the game will also end the distribution of downloadable content, so if you plan on picking any up, now is the best time. There’s some other information on the game, including what will happen to some other in-game features, over at the Gran Turismo site.

In case you’ve yet to play Gran Turismo 6, make sure to check out our review for the game below:

Gran Turismo has been around for a long time and has always been one of the best racing simulators on the market. The series has a storied history with a vast fan base that has been rewarded time and again with great games that bring hours upon hours of true-to-life racing. Gran Turismo 6 adds to that history and brings with it many more hours of joyful racing and hearty competition, and is truly out of this world. While Gran Turismo 6 isn’t as groundbreaking as it’s predecessor on the PS3, it’s still a worthy addition to any GT fans’ library.

Gran Turismo 6 is available now.

[Source: Gran Turismo]