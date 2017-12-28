January Asia PS Plus Free Games Include BioShock Infinite

Asia PlayStation Plus January 2018 Games Include BioShock Infinite: Ultimate Edition

The Asia PlayStation Plus games are often different than the North American and European counterparts, but for January 2018 they’re actually pretty similar. The major PS4 titles (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Batman: The Telltale Series) are the same, but it actually includes less games overall. One feather in its cap, though, is that it includes BioShock Infinite: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all of its DLC.

Check out the trailer below to see the main titles:

Asia January 2018 PS Plus Free Games include:

For more on the biggest title on the list, check out our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided review. Here’s what Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Once again, Eidos Montreal has created an engrossing, intense adventure that even FPS haters need to check out. Serious subject matter is explored; answers are not always cut-and-dry, much like in real life. There is also the occasional dose of humor, to break some of the tension. While combat can still be awkward from time to time, there are so many options at your disposal that such a minor issue can be overcome with relative ease thanks to the numerous choices at your disposal. This is a game you’ll want to play multiple times, to see how things could play out if you play a certain way, and its save system encourages experimentation. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is this summer’s must-play game.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re happy with the Asia PS Plus free games line-up for January 2018!

[Source: PlayStation Asia]