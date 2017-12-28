In Code Vein, Blood Tears Will Allow Players to Keep Their Vampiric Tendencies at Bay

More information about the upcoming vampire action RPG Code Vein has come out, including info on “Blood Tears,” fruit that will allow players to keep their vampiric tendencies at bay in the game. In Code Vein, players will have lots of powers, but will need to constantly drink human blood in order to maintain their humanity. In the game, “Blood tears” will act as a way for players to quench their hunger without having to feed on humans.

The fruits grow on plants called Blood Tear Springs, according to Siliconera, and will sprout whenever a Revenant is on the brink of demise. According to the recently released information, since the plants are dying due to the miasma surrounding the world, players will have the ability to restore the Springs to life by dripping their own blood on them. The introduction of the plants and their fruits will bring a new for players to progress through the game without giving into any vampiric tendencies they might have.

For those who might not know about Code Vein, here are some extra details on the vampire action RPG, including some tidbits on character creation and the system:

Character Creation

In Code Vein, players will create their own character to act as the protagonist. Players will be able to select from the lead actors of various different works as the voice of their character, as well as be able to customize even minor details such as their character’s facial outlines, and pupil size and luster. System Characters can equip up to two types of weapons, which can be switched between without opening the menu.

Equipment itself can be changed any time by bringing up the menu.

Characters will level up by gaining experience points, and their stats will increase.

The user interface is simple and small.

There is a “Special Blood Sucking” command that can be triggered under certain conditions, which increases the amount of gathered blood and stock, and significantly increases the amount of damage dealt to the enemy.

There is a “Focus System” through which a dedicated gauge builds up when the player in a pinch, and powers up the player when triggered.

Players can cooperate, coordinate, and transfer HP with their Buddy character.

The game will have actions such as launch-into-combo attacks, back attacks, and parries.

Code Vein is due out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018.

[Source: Siliconera]